Ralph Rimmer talks following Championship and League 1 meeting

Ralph Rimmer says the RFL will represent their clubs during these testing times as Championship & League 1 clubs brace themselves for the implications on the coronavirus crisis.

Clubs met by conference call on Monday to consider the implications of the suspension to the season.

Following the meeting, Rimmer said:“Public health and concern for the most vulnerable is everyone’s priority.

“It was important that we exchanged information and allowed the clubs to discuss their position as soon as possible following the confirmation that the season will be suspended.

“This will have a significant impact on clubs at all levels, as on all businesses, in all sectors. It is important for us as a governing body to be able to represent those clubs, given what a powerful force for good they are in our communities.

“It was a positive meeting at which all agreed on the importance of a collegiate approach, both for the Championship and League 1 clubs and the game as a whole – focusing on three key areas of player welfare, club sustainability, and the integrity of the competitions.

“We will maintain regular dialogue with the clubs, as well as with Government, broadcasters and sponsors, over the period of our initial suspension until the weekend of 3 April, as we work together and look forward to the resumption of games.”