Rampant Rhinos nil woeful Wolves

   February 28, 2020

The Rhinos ran riot at Emerald Headingley by keeping Warrington scoreless.

An initial chance fell for the Wire after two minutes, with Toby King being held-up following a challenging Blake Austin kick.

After six minutes, the Rhinos struck first. Jack Walker jinked his way to the line, with Rhyse Martin adding the two and later converting a penalty.

Warrington attempted to hit back after 19 minutes, but Gareth Widdop’s pass to Murdoch-Masila was judged forward.

A moment later, the hosts were forced to an early change as Jack Walker, who had an electric start, hyper-extended his foot.

Lineham did almost cross, but Dwyer forced the winger into touch. Warrington were then penalised for an accidental offside, which extended Leeds’ lead.

A number of errors followed, with five attacking chances in total resulting in mistakes. The Rhinos did ensure a considerable half-time lead three minutes from the interval, with ex-Wire Richie Myler strolling through a defensive gap.

HT: Leeds 14-0 Warrington

Leeds’ domination continued as, five minutes after the break, Brad Dwyer collected an offload from Richie Myler to score – Martin converted.

Warrington’s night worsened on the 51st minute, with Ben Murdoch-Masila sin-binned for a high tackle on Alex Mellor. Konrad Hurrell immediately made the visitors pay by charging over out-wide.

With 20 remaining, Leeds scored back-to-back four-pointers. Dwyer played a short-ball to Seumanufagai under the sticks, with Ash Handley later finishing a well-worked move. Martin booted both, giving Leeds a staggering six-score lead.

FT: Leeds 36-0 Warrington

Leeds: Walker, Briscoe, Newman, Hurrell, Handley, Lui, Gale, Seumanufagai, Dwyer, Oledzki, Mellor, Martin, Prior; Subs: Myler, Cuthbertson, Smith, Donaldson.

Warrington: Ratchford, Lineham, Brand, King, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Murdoch-Masila, J. Clark; Subs: Philbin, Davis, Johnson, Burrell