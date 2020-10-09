Rangi Chase makes shock move to West Wales Raiders

West Wales Raiders have completed another shock coup in the shape of former Man of Steel Rangi Chase.

The enigmatic halfback, an England international, joins the League 1 club from Doncaster and is set to forge an unexpected yet exciting halfback partnership with Welsh rugby union star Gavin Henson, who has also joined the club next year.

In 2011, Chase won the Man of Steel award with Castleford.

He has since played for Salford and Widnes but the 34-year-old will now join the Raiders, who won just one game all season in 2019.