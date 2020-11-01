Re-structure proposals now being questioned

A decision on Toronto’s future may have to wait until Tuesday after a two-day meeting was called.

A wide-ranging Super League board meeting will see several key discussions held.

On the agenda is:

1 The latest on a new broadcast deal

2 Plans for private equity to end the season

3 A potential fixture restructure to end the current season

4 The 2021 season.

5 Toronto Wolfpack

Initially, a meeting was due to take place on Friday to discuss a potential fixture restructure and the broadcast deal. Instead, those points will be discussed on Monday, with the meeting set to start at 10am.

The meeting will close mid-afternoon ahead of Salford’s clash with Catalans, before talks continue on Tuesday, meaning there’s a strong possibility an outcome on Toronto won’t be clear by Monday evening.

A late reorganisation of the season now appears unlikely to take place, despite calls from several Super League coaches and players to do so.

Though there was, and still is, an appetite to implement an extended play-off series, time is running out with Sky set to show further games on Thursday and Friday.

Five, six and eight-team play-off structures are all based on four-week formats, meaning they would need to start this weekend. With Sky almost certain to be unhappy with fixture rescheduling at short notice, time is certainly against a restructure now.

