Readers back Newman to bounce back from injury

League Express readers, via the weekly readers’ poll, have backed Leeds youngster Harry Newman to bounce back from his broken leg to take up a spot in the England side for the World Cup next year.

Newman had been impressing this year for the Rhinos but suffered a horrendous leg break a few weeks ago. However, 29 percent of people who voted in the poll thought he should play in the right centre position come the World Cup.

Jake Connor attracted 21 percent of the vote despite not hitting top form this season for the Airlie Birds in the stand off role. 19 percent would like to see the return of Kallum Watkins who held the position in the last World Cup in 2017.

Zak Hardaker gained 18 percent while Reece Lyne (7) and Leroy Cudjoe (6) made up the rest of the votes.

