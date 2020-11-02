Readers not sold on World Cup tickets

Half of League Express readers will only buy World Cup tickets when they are confident that Covid-19 won’t cause the postponement of the tournament.

The World Cup is set to be played in the second half of 2021 but with the Coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc in Europe, the competition remains in doubt and 52 percent or the paper’s readers will only fork out their cash if it’s guaranteed to go ahead.

14 percent won’t buy tickets due to the lack of discount for concessions while 11 percent bought them through the priority period.

10 percent wish to select the seats in which they sit. 9 percent aren’t interested in purchasing tickets while 4 percent are entering the ballot which begins later this month.

