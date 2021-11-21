Recovering Hull prop sets out pre-season timetable

Hull FC prop Jack Brown is hoping for an early Christmas present in the form of a return to full training with Brett Hodgson’s squad.

The 21-year-old Academy graduate needed surgery after picking up a shoulder injury during the 23-22 home win over Hull KR in August.

The derby triumph was the Black and Whites’ only victory in their last nine games.

Hull-born Brown made ten appearances from the bench over the season, scoring a try in the 64-22 win at Leigh in June.

That took his overall haul to four in 21 appearances which stretch back to 2019.

Brown, who emerged through the East Hull community club, explained: “I’m currently limited in the amount I can do, but I can still take part in some passing drills.

“Obviously I can’t do any contact work, and anything on the main pitch is still too soon for me.

“I can still take part in the running, so I can focus on getting the lungs up to speed.

“It’s been a tough start, as always. There’s been lots of testing taking place, but all the boys have been top-drawer so far.

“We’ve all been ripping in and setting a pretty high standard.”

Brown added: “I’m probably just past 60 per cent of the way through my rehab.

“I had my operation about seven weeks ago and the average time for a full recovery from an injury like this is between twelve and 15 weeks.

“I’d obviously like to be back to full fitness by the week-twelve stage.

“I’m hoping to be taking part in all of the training drills this side of Christmas, so I would definitely like to be able to play in our pre-season games to get my match fitness back up to scratch.”

Hull are going into their fourth week of pre-season.

