Hill hungry for new Huddersfield challenge

Chris Hill says it’s good to listen as well as talk as he prepares for a pre-season with a difference.

After going through ten with Warrington, the prop is eager to experience a first with Huddersfield.

Hill’s old team-mate but new coach Ian Watson has emphasised how he can be a mentor to the younger Giants players.

But the 34-year-old international, who hasn’t given up hope of featuring in a third World Cup next Autumn, insists he can also learn from them.

“It’s all about bouncing ideas off each other,” said Hill, who will join up with the Huddersfield squad next Monday (November 29).

“I’m happy to pass on advice, but I’m also open to hearing what they have to say, because I want to keep learning.

“Hopefully they can help keep me young, as it were, because I fully intend to remain consistent and competitive for the two years of my contract.”

Hill, who played in four Grand Finals and four Challenge Cup finals with Warrington, winning the latter twice, believes his change of clubs will help him do that.

“I could have taken the easy option with a contract extension, but I thought I would benefit from a new challenge and new surroundings,” he explained.

“Watto and I go back to when we were playing at Leigh, and we worked together when he was assistant coach of Great Britain.

“He has some really interesting ideas, and it’s clear how good a coach he is from his time at Salford.

“The way his sides play expansive rugby appeals to me, I like the balance of the Huddersfield squad, and as soon as I knew of his interest, I was interested.

“I want to test myself in a new environment, and I’m looking forward to pre-season more than I have for ages.”

The Giants, having already announced a pre-season game at Hull KR on Sunday, January 30, will visit Dewsbury for Rams forward Michael Knowles’ testimonial match on Saturday, January 15.

While Huddersfield’s early-bird offer has finished, season cards remain available at £180 for over-30s and £90 for under-30s. Under-fives go free.

