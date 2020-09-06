Red Devils snap up Watkins

Salford Red Devils have won the race to sign Kallum Watkins.

League Express can reveal the England centre has joined the club on a multi-year deal and will join the Red Devils immediately, linking up with Ian Watson’s squad for the remainder of the season.

Watkins, 29, had attracted interest from Hull Kingston Rovers and rugby union, but he has opted to join last year’s Grand Finalists in what is a significant coup for the Red Devils.

He was open to offers, despite joining Toronto Wolfpack, but their recent troubles resulted in the six-time Super League champion emerging on the market, and the Red Devils have swooped.

In 222 Super League appearances for Leeds, Watkins scored 110 tries and won six Grand Finals in the process, along with two Challenge Cup victories, two League Leaders’ Shields and a World Club Challenge win.

Widely regarded as one of the world’s best centres before an ACL injury, he has played 25 times for England and featured in the 2017 World Cup Final.

A move to the NRL with Gold Coast Titans last year saw him play eight games before returning to the UK for personal reasons earlier this year.

Now, he’s officially back in Super League, with his return to the field imminent now that his move to Salford has been secured.

It means that Watkins will effectively be returning to his roots.

Brought up in the Greater Manchester borough of Trafford, Watkins began his Rugby League career at the Folly Lane (Pendlebury) club before moving on to the Salford Junior Academy. However, in 2007, after impressing in a trial at Leeds, he signed a junior contract with the Rhinos making his senior debut in the Challenge Cup with a try in a 38-16 victory over Celtic Crusaders on 18 April 2008

