Reece Lyne reveals admiration of fellow Super League centre

Reece Lyne believes Hull FC ace Josh Griffin is currently Super League’s top centre.

The Wakefield centre has emerged as one of the competition’s most consistent performers in recent years but picked out Griffin as the player who has caught his eye.

Grffin enjoyed his best year to date in 2019 and continued that form before the lockdown, which earned him a place in Shaun Wane’s first gathering of England players since being appointed as the national head coach.

Lyne will be competing with Griffin for an international place and was full of praise for his performances.

“He’s been on fire really,” Lyne said.

“Things can change, but at the moment, you’d have to go with him as being the form centre.

“He’s got in the England setup and it’s fully deserved.

“What’s stood out is how strong he’s carrying, the metres he’s making and after contact.

“We played them probably two months ago now but he was really tough to handle with Josh Jones.”