Refereeing appointments for this week’s Championship and pre-season friendlies as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

IN the build-up to the game day, fans and supporters are eager to know their clubs’ squad for the match ahead.

Some of this build-up also includes match appointments from the RFL in terms of officials at particular games.

Here are the referees for this weekend’s warm up matches as well as the Championship fixtures, including a mouthwatering tie between Featherstone Rovers and Halifax Panthers on Sunday.

Warm up matches

Warrington Wolves v North Wales Crusaders

10th February, KO: 19:30

Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: P. Marklove

Touch Judge 2: A. Billington

Wakefield Trinity Reserves v Castleford Tigers Reserves

11th February, KO: 14:00

Referee: M. Clayton

Touch Judge 1: F. Brown

Touch Judge 2: O. Bowie

Huddersfield Giants v Dewsbury Rams

12th February, KO: 15:00

Referee: M. Smaill

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: L. Bland

Championship fixtures

Toulouse Olympique XIII v Newcastle Thunder

11th February, KO: 18:00

Referee: M. Griffiths

Time Keeper: D. Segura

Widnes Vikings v Keighley Cougars

12th February, KO: 15:00

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: J. Vella

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Time Keeper: P. Cluskey

Barrow Raiders v Sheffield Eagles

12th February, KO: 15:00

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: C. Etchells

Touch Judge 1: N. Bennett

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

Time Keeper: B. Hartle

Batley Bulldogs v Swinton Lions

12th February, KO: 15:00

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: E. Mccarthy

Time Keeper: M. Hebblethwaite

Featherstone Rovers v Halifax Panthers

12th February, KO: 16:00

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: S. Jenkinson

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: J. Roberts

Time Keeper: P. Smith