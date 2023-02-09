New club enters race to sign England and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young

ENGLAND international and Newcastle Knights star Dom Young has become one of the most hunted players in recent years.

After a stellar season with the Knights, Young was brought in by England head coach Shaun Wane to star on the international stage at the Rugby League World Cup.

And it’s fair to say that he did just that and, as such, putting himself in the shop window with Young’s contract coming to an end at the end of the 2023 NRL season.

Now the Dolphins have announced their interest in signing the winger with head coach Wayne Bennett outlining his desire to bring him to the new NRL club.

“We are interested in him,” Bennett told News Corp.

“He is a good athlete and has some size about him. He’s played well at Newcastle and for England.

“He was a very pleasant and lovely guy to meet, well-mannered as you’d expect.”

Of course, the Dolphins aren’t the only club interested in signing the fleet-footed flyer, with over half of the NRL sides expected to declare their interest.

South Sydney Rabbitohs are another suitor with England legend Sam Burgess among those trying to lure the international to Redfern.

It remains to be seen where Young’s future will lie beyond 2023, but the Knights are equally as determined to nail the former Huddersfield Giants star to a new contract.