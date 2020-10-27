RFL distributes updated list of off-contract players

An updated list of the RFL’s out of contract list has been distributed, shedding new light on players still off-contract at the end of the season.
TotalRL has obtained the document, which is an up-to-date document following the RFL’s initial off-contract list released earlier this year.
A number of notable players have been removed from the list, confirming new contracts have been lodged ahead of the 2021 campaign.
Players such as Joe Burgess, who has joined Salford for 2021, were on the initial list but is no longer included. Others, who have signed contract extensions with their existing club, have also been removed.
That said, some players who have moved clubs, such as Catalans-bound Mike McMeeken, remain on the list. This is understood to be due to clubs lodging their new contracts formally with the RFL. Some may not have yet done this and as a result, they remain on the RFL’s list.
But the list gives some insight into players who have yet to sign a new deal for next year.
*NOTE: We have put in brackets where players are moving next year to the best of our understanding.
The likes of Jackson Hastings, Dec Patton and Sam Kasiano still appear to be on the lookout for new clubs.
Castleford Tigers
Joseph Summers
Matt Cook (Joining Widnes)
Mike McMeeken (Joining Catalans)
Junior Moors
Jack Sanderson
Robbie Storey
Calum Turner (Joining Newcastle)
Catalans Dragons
Sam Kasiano
Lucas Albert
Jason Baitieri
Remi Casty
Antoni Maria (Leaving at the end of the season)
David Mead
Sam Moa
Artur Romano
Mickael Simon (Leaving at the end of the season)
Huddersfield Giants
Paul Clough (Joining Widnes)
Ukumaa Taai
Hull FC
Gareth Ellis Retiring
Charlie Graham
Liam Harris (Joining Halifax)
Albert Kelly (Confirmed as leaving)
Ratu Naulago (Joining rugby union)
Hull KR
Ryan Brierley
Weller Hauraki
Daniel Murray
Nathaniel Peteru
Adam Rooks (Joining Bradford)
Kyle Trout
Leeds Rhinos
Wellington Albert
Stevie Ward (Joining Toronto, return permitted)
Leigh Centurions
Liam Forsyth
Jarrod Sammut
Greg McNally
London Broncos
Sadiq Adebiyi
Gideon Boafo
Keiran Dixon
Will Lovell
Jacob Ogden
Greg Richards
Jordan Williams
Salford Red Devils
Greg Burke
Ed Chamberlain
Mark Flangan Retiring
Krisnan Inu
Joey Lussick (Joining Parramatta)
Tyrone McCarthy
Kris Welham (Joining Featherstone)
Gil Dudson (Joining Catalans)
St Helens
Callum Hazzard
Dom Peyroux
Matt Costello (Joining Salford)
Zeb Taia (Leaving)
Toronto Wolfpack
Josh McCrone
Quiten Ngawati
Anthony Mullally (Joined Carcassonne)
Gareth O’Brien
Tom Olbison
Matt Russell
Bodene Thompson
Greg Worthington (Joining Halifax)
Hakim Miloudi
Jon Wilkin Retiring
Toulouse Olympique
William Barthau Retiring
Clement Boyer
Constantine Mika
Tony Maurel
Wakefield Trinity
Tedai Gwaze
Ben Jones Bishop
Craig Kopczak
Warrington Wolves
Cole Oakley
Dec Patton
Wigan Warriors
Jackson Hastings
Thomas Leuluai
Ben Flower (Joining Toronto, return permitting)
Craig Mullen
Sean O’Loughlin
Jack Wells (Joining Salford)