RFL distributes updated list of off-contract players

An updated list of the RFL’s out of contract list has been distributed, shedding new light on players still off-contract at the end of the season.

TotalRL has obtained the document, which is an up-to-date document following the RFL’s initial off-contract list released earlier this year.

A number of notable players have been removed from the list, confirming new contracts have been lodged ahead of the 2021 campaign.

Players such as Joe Burgess, who has joined Salford for 2021, were on the initial list but is no longer included. Others, who have signed contract extensions with their existing club, have also been removed.

That said, some players who have moved clubs, such as Catalans-bound Mike McMeeken, remain on the list. This is understood to be due to clubs lodging their new contracts formally with the RFL. Some may not have yet done this and as a result, they remain on the RFL’s list.

But the list gives some insight into players who have yet to sign a new deal for next year.

*NOTE: We have put in brackets where players are moving next year to the best of our understanding.

The likes of Jackson Hastings, Dec Patton and Sam Kasiano still appear to be on the lookout for new clubs.

Castleford Tigers

Joseph Summers

Matt Cook (Joining Widnes)

Mike McMeeken (Joining Catalans)

Junior Moors

Jack Sanderson

Robbie Storey

Calum Turner (Joining Newcastle)

Catalans Dragons

Sam Kasiano

Lucas Albert

Jason Baitieri

Remi Casty

Antoni Maria (Leaving at the end of the season)

David Mead

Sam Moa

Artur Romano

Mickael Simon (Leaving at the end of the season)

Huddersfield Giants

Paul Clough (Joining Widnes)

Ukumaa Taai

Hull FC

Gareth Ellis Retiring

Charlie Graham

Liam Harris (Joining Halifax)

Albert Kelly (Confirmed as leaving)

Ratu Naulago (Joining rugby union)

Hull KR

Ryan Brierley

Weller Hauraki

Daniel Murray

Nathaniel Peteru

Adam Rooks (Joining Bradford)

Kyle Trout

Leeds Rhinos

Wellington Albert

Stevie Ward (Joining Toronto, return permitted)

Leigh Centurions

Liam Forsyth

Jarrod Sammut

Greg McNally

London Broncos

Sadiq Adebiyi

Gideon Boafo

Keiran Dixon

Will Lovell

Jacob Ogden

Greg Richards

Jordan Williams

Salford Red Devils

Greg Burke

Ed Chamberlain

Mark Flangan Retiring

Krisnan Inu

Joey Lussick (Joining Parramatta)

Tyrone McCarthy

Kris Welham (Joining Featherstone)

Gil Dudson (Joining Catalans)

St Helens

Callum Hazzard

Dom Peyroux

Matt Costello (Joining Salford)

Zeb Taia (Leaving)

Toronto Wolfpack

Josh McCrone

Quiten Ngawati

Anthony Mullally (Joined Carcassonne)

Gareth O’Brien

Tom Olbison

Matt Russell

Bodene Thompson

Greg Worthington (Joining Halifax)

Hakim Miloudi

Jon Wilkin Retiring

Toulouse Olympique

William Barthau Retiring

Clement Boyer

Constantine Mika

Tony Maurel

Wakefield Trinity

Tedai Gwaze

Ben Jones Bishop

Craig Kopczak

Warrington Wolves

Cole Oakley

Dec Patton

Wigan Warriors

Jackson Hastings

Thomas Leuluai

Ben Flower (Joining Toronto, return permitting)

Craig Mullen

Sean O’Loughlin

Jack Wells (Joining Salford)