RFL issues brief riposte to new rugby union competition created in its name

THE Rugby Football League has issued a brief riposte to a new rugby union competition created in its name.

Nations such as New Zealand, Australia, South Africa, France, Fiji, Ireland, Kenya and the United States will compete in the ‘World RFL’ – a rugby union sevens competition which will take place in July.

With New York and the Red Bull Arena the host – the stadium which is home to Major League Soccer (MLS) side New York Red Bulls – the competition is raising eyebrows in the 13-man sport given the name.

Now, the RFL (of the rugby league 13-man code variety) has responded in kind, telling the League Express: “We have various trademarks registered in various jurisdictions. We wouldn’t comment on such matters for reasons of commercial confidentiality.”

The ‘World RFL’ previously said this on its website: It was ” founded to establish America’s first professional major rugby sevens league, delivering avid and casual fans an exciting, world-class live sports event and media experience.

“Through collaboration with USA Rugby, The World RFL is committed to developing the league’s six-year growth into the top sixteen U.S. media markets, producing and distributing a range of sports, entertainment and gaming content, marketing initiatives, and grassroots programs aimed at educating and exciting America and the world’s rugby fans and players.”

Where both codes go from here, it is unsure.