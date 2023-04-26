Newcastle Thunder’s Rhys Clarke retires

NEWCASTLE THUNDER’S Rhys Clarke has called time on his rugby career with immediate effect.

The 32-year-old has played 164 times for Newcastle Thunder as well as enjoying stints at Workington Town, York RLFC Knights and Whitehaven RLFC.

With 272 career appearances, Clarke has tallied up 34 tries for his four clubs with 25 of them coming for the Thunder.

Making his debut for the club back in 2009, the prop-forward will now continue coaching the club’s Reserves side.

Speaking on his decision, Clarke said: “At the start of the season I felt alright and going into the pre-season game against Keighley, I felt good too. When we got into the league games, however, I just wasn’t the same player I was and felt it was a bit unfair on myself and the club to see the year out.

“I like to think I’m an honest bloke and a few of the lads would say that as well, I just knew I wasn’t playing at the same level as I had done in the past. We’ve got some good kids coming through as well and I just think it’s time for them to take over.

“It was a tough decision and not something I took lightly. I looked back at my performances and wasn’t where I used to be, I just knew it was time. I didn’t want to be a player who limps over the finish line.

“I just thought call it a day, you’ve had a good few years at it and now it’s time to let the young lads do their bit.

Chairman of Newcastle Thunder Keith Christie also added: “Rhys has been an incredible servant to Newcastle Thunder and has always been a player who gave his all.

“His commitment to the sport is admirable and we’re delighted he’ll continue to coach the Reserves as we continue to build in that area.

“Rhys been a true ambassador for the North East and has shown the young players from the region that they can play professional rugby.

“On behalf of the entire club, I want to thank him for not only his huge contribution to Newcastle Thunder but his massive effort in representing the North East in rugby league. A True North champion.”

Continuing to coach the club’s Reserves side, Clarke elaborated on his next move: “I’ll continue my work with the Reserves.

“I think the Reserves will be massive for the club moving forward and is huge in helping to bridge the gap between the Academy and First Team.

“With a combination of both the players’ hard work and having that competitiveness in the set-up, not just amongst the squad but also a strong league, it can only be a positive in years to come and I can guarantee we will see a lot of development.

Reflecting on his time as player and how he wishes to be remembered, Clarke added: “I’ve always tried to be a good bloke first and foremost. Helping people wherever I can but ultimately a player who gave his all and got stuck in.

“I know I wasn’t the best player in the world, but I wasn’t the worst either. I used to just go out and get stuck in, doing my job.

“Hopefully the fans over the years appreciate that and I just want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has supported me during my career.”