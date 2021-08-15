RFL lining up French Tests

League Express understands that the RFL is planning one or more Test matches between France and England later this year, to fill the international gap that has become vacant after the postponement of this year’s Rugby League World Cup.

Although there is much water to flow under the bridge before the details can be confirmed, sources have told League Express that a series of matches could be staged in France to help in the French Federation’s bid to host the 2025 World Cup in that country.

With Catalans Dragons currently leading Super League and Toulouse Olympique leading the Championship, with the very real prospect of gaining promotion to Super League, RFL officials, encouraged by International Rugby League (IRL) officials, are keen to grasp the opportunity that a renaissance in French Rugby League would appear to offer the sport.

Despite the postponement of this year’s tournament, the IRL is keen to assure the French government that the international Rugby League community, including Australia and New Zealand, would give their full support to a World Cup held in France.

