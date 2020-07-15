RFL make profit, report increased participation

The RFL say they are back in profit and have signed a third straight year of increased participation.

The governing body revealed the news at today’s Annual General Meeting, which also saw Clare Balding OBE replace Tone Adams MBE as the RFL’s President for the next two years.

Financial statements for 2019 show the RFL to have made profits of £75,000, compared to a £327,000 loss in 2018.

The statement read: “An initial forecast profit of £109,000 has been revised, taking into account reduced ticketing and commercial income, as well as reduced staff costs and the impact of Government schemes in place specifically to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 such as the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme. Clearly, there will be a financial impact on the RFL but the Executive and the RFL Board are working closely on this to adapt the organisation to ensure its financial resilience over the next two years and beyond.”

The RFL’s 2019 End of Year Report to Sport England showed an increase in participation from 102,304 to 109,501.

Marc Lovering, the RFL’s Director of Participation and Development, said: “This represents a third successive year of growth in this funding cycle, slightly above the Sport England target of 5% growth – and the RFL continues to make good progress against other contractual targets against which the Sport England public funding is based.”