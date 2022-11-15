RFL releases statement on England’s Craig Richards and his successor

THE RFL has today confirmed that Craig Richards is leaving his role as Head Coach of England Women.

The governing body has also thanked Richards for his commitment and contribution to the development of Women’s and Girls’ Rugby League over the last five years.

Dave Rotheram, the RFL’s Chief On-Field Officer, said: “Craig was appointed to take over immediately after the 2017 World Cup in Australia, and has developed the team through this current World Cup cycle – which was extended by 12 months as a result of the pandemic.

“That included a groundbreaking tour of Papua New Guinea in 2019, which followed an appearance in the World Nines in Sydney, and also required him to adapt to the unique challenges presented by Covid.

“He has overseen a thorough programme of developing the players and, despite the pandemic, delivered a strong International playing programme in the lead-up to this current campaign featuring matches versus both Wales and France in 2021 and 2022.

“He has also been an excellent ambassador for Women’s Rugby League. On behalf of the RFL, we thank him for his immense commitment.”

The RFL have also revealed when a potential successor will be announced with a further announcement regarding the future of the England Women set-up, including a new Head Coach, after the completion of the Rugby League World Cup.