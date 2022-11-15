Leigh Leopards, Warrington Wolves and Salford Red Devils represented in World Cup Team of the Tournament

TOURNAMENT organisers have today revealed which players make up the RLWC2021 Teams of the Tournament for each of the men’s, women’s and wheelchair formats.

Australia’s Josh Addo-Carr has been electric for the Kangaroos, crossing the whitewash an incredible 12 times so far at RLWC2021. Addo-Carr is joined by fellow Aussies Cameron Murray, Liam Martin, and Harry Grant. For Samoa, their talisman Jarome Luai makes the Team of the Tournament, as well as semi-final hero Stephen Crichton, Brian To’o, Tim Lafai, and captain Junior Paulo.

England, Fiji, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Tonga are the other nations to be represented in this all-star team.

The RLWC2021 Men’s Team of the Tournament is;

1. Joseph Manu (New Zealand)

2. Brian To’o (Samoa)

3. Tim Lafai (Samoa)

4. Stephen Crichton (Samoa)

5. Josh Addo-Carr (Australia)

6. Jarome Luai (Samoa)

7. George Williams (England)

8. Tom Burgess (England)

9. Edwin Ipape (Papua New Guinea)

10. Junior Paulo (Samoa)

11. Cameron Murray (Australia)

12. Liam Martin (Australia)

13. Victor Radley (England)

14. Harry Grant (Australia)

15. Sunia Turuva (Fiji)

16. Keaon Koloamatangi (Tonga)

17. James Fisher-Harris (New Zealand)

The women’s final will see New Zealand try and dethrone reigning champions Australia at Old Trafford. The finalists have a combined nine players in the seventeen player Team of the Tournament squad, including Australia’s top try scorer Evania Pelite, and New Zealand’s star performer, Amber Hall.

The RLWC2021 Women’s Team of the Tournament is:

1. Apii Nicholls (New Zealand)

2. Tara Jane Stanley (England)

3. Mele Hufanga (New Zealand)

4. Isabelle Kelly (Australia)

5. Evania Pelite (Australia)

6. Tarryrn Aiken (Australia)

7. Raecene McGregor (New Zealand)

8. Elsie Albert (Papua New Guinea)

9. Lauren Brown (Australia)

10. Vicky Whitfield (England)

11. Vicky Molyneux (England)

12. Amber Hall (New Zealand)

13. Megan Pakulis (Canada)

14. Franciny Amaral (Brazil)

15. Courtney Winfield-Hill (England)

16. Emma Tonegato (Australia)

17. Annetta Nu’uausala (New Zealand)

The Wheelchair Team of the Tournament sees England trio Jack Brown, Seb Bechera, and Joe Coyd selected, while finalists France have Nicholas Clausells, Jeremy Bourson, and Lionel Alazard in the 10 players squad selected. Notable additions are Wales Captain Stuart Williams, and Spaniard Theo Gonzalez.

The RLWC2021 Wheelchair Team of the Tournament is:

1. Lionel Alazard (France)

2. Seb Bechara (England)

3. Jeremy Bourson (France)

4. Jack Brown (England)

5. Nicholas Clausells (France)

6. Joe Coyd (England)

7. Theo Gonzalez (Spain)

8. McKenzie Johnson (USA)

9. Bayley McKenna (Australia)

10. Stuart Williams (Wales)

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive at RLWC2021 commented: “We have seen some incredible team and individual performances across all three tournaments at this fantastic Rugby League World Cup over the last five weeks.

“To be included in the Team of the Tournament is something these athletes will be able to cherish, and to be recognised on the biggest stage of all is a testament to their athleticism, skills and determination.”