RFL releases statement on Super League referee Marcus Griffiths following vile homophobic abuse

THE RFL has released a statement on Super League referee Marcus Griffiths following vile homophobic abuse the official has received in the wake of the weekend’s clash between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

Griffiths, who was the man in the middle at the John Smith’s Stadium, came under fire for awarding a drop goal to Huddersfield’s Jake Connor which appeared to miss the uprights.

However, disgraceful comments about Griffiths have since permeated social media with the RFL throwing their staunch support behind the official.

Tony Sutton, the RFL chief executive, has written to all professional clubs today stressing the importance of observing the sport’s Tackle It policy and Respect code of conduct in supporting match officials.

“All in the sport will condemn the appalling abuse which Marcus Griffiths has received on social media,” Sutton explained.

“We will provide support to Marcus through Rugby League Cares, and have worked with him in alerting the relevant authorities, whether digital or law-enforcement.

“We would urge all involved in the sport, whether at clubs or even in the media, to consider the consequences of their words and actions.

“Homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law. We want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome in our sport, and we will take the strongest possible action against perpetrators who can be identified.

“Our Match Officials work under intense scrutiny and pressure. We owe it to them as a governing body, and also as a sport, to support them at all times.”

