Super League referee Marcus Griffiths shares the disgusting homophobic messages received in aftermath of Leeds-Huddersfield clash

SUPER league referee Marcus Griffiths has shared the disgusting homophobic messages he has received in the aftermath of the weekend’s fixture between Leeds Rhinos and Huddersfield Giants.

A number of talking points reared their head during the fixture on Sunday afternoon, not least the controversial awarding of a drop goal for Huddersfield’s Jake Connor.

However, Griffiths has been subsequently targeted by vile abuse on social media, which the referee bravely shared to his Twitter account.

A series of screenshots were posted with statements that included “DIE MARCUS DIE” as well as other disgusting comments from one account.

When people ask “Why do we still need pride?” This is the reason! 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈 pic.twitter.com/xuN1H7oF6V — Marcus Griffiths (@MarcusGriff) August 29, 2023

In response to the abuse, RFL chief executive Tony Sutton released a statement saying: “All in the sport will condemn the appalling abuse which Marcus Griffiths has received on social media,” Sutton explained.

“We will provide support to Marcus through Rugby League Cares, and have worked with him in alerting the relevant authorities, whether digital or law-enforcement.

“We would urge all involved in the sport, whether at clubs or even in the media, to consider the consequences of their words and actions.

“Homophobic abuse is a hate crime and punishable by law. We want to be clear that any kind of discriminatory abuse is not welcome in our sport, and we will take the strongest possible action against perpetrators who can be identified.

“Our Match Officials work under intense scrutiny and pressure. We owe it to them as a governing body, and also as a sport, to support them at all times.”