RFL to introduce new Covid testing regime

Rugby League is set to introduce lateral flow Covid-19 testing next year, which will substantially reduce the cost of testing for clubs.

The testing, which takes just 30 minutes to deliver results, is thought to be around the fifth of the price of the previous antigen testing, which was seeing clubs being billed around £3,000 per week.

It remains to be seen whether testing will be needed at all next season, though with most clubs returning to pre-season training in the coming weeks, it is likely to be required for a period of time.

The device helps identify people who have high levels of the virus and are most likely to be infectious. The equipment shows colour transmissions of coronavirus particles.

There has, however, been some criticism of the efficiency of the equipment as it isn’t thought to be as accurate as the antigen tests.

