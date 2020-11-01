RFL to investigate Tigers’ Covid protocols

Castleford Tigers have been asked to explain themselves following an outbreak of Covid-19 within the club.

The club recorded twelve positive tests last Tuesday, which resulted in their game with Huddersfield, scheduled for Friday, being called off.

The Tigers played Leeds Rhinos last Monday and League Express understands allegations have been made that they breached Covid protocols in the build-up to the game.

The Rhinos were forced to stand down four players – Richie Myler, Konrad Hurrell, Tom Briscoe and Matt Prior, in accordance with the RFL’s track and trace system.

Castleford will be called upon to explain their actions in the build-up to the game.

Their game against Leeds scheduled for this Friday night is set to be cancelled and with the Super League schedule potentially set for a rethink on Monday, the Tigers’ season could be over.

If so, it will bring an end to a bitterly disappointing post-lockdown campaign.

After a season that started with so much promise, the Tigers have won just two of their twelve games since the restart.

That has seen them drop to eighth in the table in a season disrupted by injuries and Covid, as well as a string of narrow losses.

