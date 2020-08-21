Rhinos forward sidelined with fractured jaw

Leeds Rhinos have confirmed that loose forward Cameron Smith suffered a fracture jaw during their training session this morning.

Smith, 21, has been ever-present in Super League this season for Leeds but will now face a spell on the sidelines. However, the length of time he’ll remain out for is unknown at this stage.

Leeds Head Coach Richard Agar explained how the incident occurred: ‘It was an accidental clash in training on Friday and our medical team immediately made sure he was scanned and he’s had an operation this afternoon. He is in the good hands and hopefully he’ll be back on the field as soon as possible.’