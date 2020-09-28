Rhinos name eight debutants

Leeds Rhinos’ team could feature eight debutants when they take on Catalans Dragons on Wednesday.

Following on from the theme of Challenge Cup semi-finalists naming much-changed squads started yesterday, the Rhinos have left out the vast majority of the squad which gained victory over Hull KR last week but also welcome back fullback Jack Walker and forward Cameron Smith.

James Harrison, Jack Broadbent, Sam Walters, Jarrod O’Connor, Corey Hall, Levi Edwards, Liam Tindall (pictured) and Loui McConnell could all make their debuts for the club.

Meanwhile, the Dragons who are not in cup action later this week, have named an unchanged side after their defeat to Warrington Wolves last week.

Rhinos: Walker, Hurrell, Dwyer, Cuthbertson, Thompson, Evans, Smith, McLelland, L Briscoe, A Sutcliffe, Walters, Mustapha, O’Connor, Broadbent, Hall, Tindall, Harrison, Ferris, Whiteley, Edwards, McConnell

Dragons: Langi, Folau, Yaha, Maloney, Drinkwater, Casty, McIlorum, Moa, Whitley, J Tomkins, Garcia, Bousquet, Davies, Jullien, Da Costa, Gourmand, Baitieri, Mourgue, Belmas, Kasiano, S Tomkins