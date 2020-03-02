Rhinos teenager retires

Leeds Rhinos hooker Corey Johnson has retired at the age of 19.

The England Academy hooker, who made his Super League debut last season, requested a release from his contract to focus on life away from the sport.

Leeds director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “We have been speaking with Corey for a number of weeks about what he would like to do in the future.

“Our first concern is always the welfare of our players, especially the younger members of the squad.

“We will remain in contact with Corey and provide him with any support he needs.”