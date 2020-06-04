Rhyse Martin LOST a goal-kicking competition – against his team-mate!

Rhyse Martin has revealed he had to buy Leeds youngster Harry Newman a coffee – because he beat him in a goal-kicking competition.

Since joining the Rhinos last year the back-rower has emerged as one of Super League’s most prolific kickers, regularly slotting conversions from all angles at ease.

However, he’s admitted that he has found someone who can keep up with him in his young team-mate, who he has kept his eye on during lockdown after he posted several videos of him nailing conversions.

“I see Harry Newman there practicing a little bit, I think he just wants to win the coffee bet,” he said.

“I was kicking one day and he says ‘let me have a go’, then we ended up putting a coffee on it and he actually beat me.

“I got him back after that so we’re sitting even, but he’s going well, I’m going to need to stay sharp.”