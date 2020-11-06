Richard Agar self-isolating after positive Covid test

Leeds Rhinos head coach Richard Agar will miss the club’s play-off game with Catalans Dragons after a member of the club’s coaching staff tested positive for Covid-19.

Agar, as well as another member of the club’s coaching staff have been forced to self-isolate to comply with track and trace guidelines.

Assistant coaches James Webster and newly appointed Sean Long will lead preparations for the club’s play-off game with Catalans next week.

It comes after four of the club’s players; Tom Briscoe, Matt Prior, Konrad Hurrell and Richie Myler, were forced to self-isolate due to track and trace.