Richardson open-minded on next career move

Danny Richardson is keeping his future options open as he enters the final year of his contract at Castleford Tigers.

The halfback joined Castleford ahead of the 2020 season from St Helens, where he began his career and made the Super League Dream Team in 2018.

His three-year deal runs out at the end of 2022 and Richardson believes that the next decision he makes will be a big one for his career.

“I’m not 100 per cent (sure),” he told League Express of his future.

“It’s a cliché, not looking too far ahead.

“Since I came through at St Helens, I don’t think I’ve ever been down to a final year of a contract before, so it’s exciting.

“I’ll be 26 in September, so I’m probably coming into my prime. That’s when you want to be aiming for your best years.

“It’s a massive year for me, off-contract and who knows what the future holds. I’ve just got to concentrate first and foremost on this pre-season and then just starting the year well.”

It is all change at Castleford for the 2022 season, with Lee Radford now in charge, taking over as head coach from Warrington-bound Daryl Powell.

The Tigers are two weeks into pre-season and Richardson says that the former Hull FC coach has made an excellent first impression.

“Everybody knows what he did at Hull, winning those Challenge Cups,” he said.

“When he first got the job, it was exciting to be getting the chance to work underneath him.

“Since he’s come in, all of his coaching staff have been top-drawer, driving high standards. If you want to be winning titles you need to be on it every day.

“They’re bringing enjoyment with it as well, so you’re having a laugh while working hard at the same time. It’s a perfect formula for doing well as a team.”

Meanwhile, Castleford say they are hopeful of receiving a £2 million grant from Wakefield Council to improve their home ground.

The Rugby League Resilience Fund is offering the grant to each of the professional clubs in the district: Castleford, Featherstone Rovers and Wakefield Trinity.

The fund is aimed at improving facilities at those clubs and the Tigers have said in a statement that they would like to apply for the full sum.

“Castleford Tigers has had a fantastic working relationship with Wakefield Council for many years, and the club would like to thank them for their support, in particular, Cllr Denise Jeffrey and all the local councillors for their hard work on this so far,” they said.

“As part of the club’s long-term plans to improve facilities at our home stadium on Wheldon Road, Castleford Tigers is hopeful of applying for the full £2 million if passed by Wakefield Council’s Cabinet meeting on Monday, 29th November.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.