Ellis ready to let rip for Warriors

New Wigan Warriors prop forward Kaide Ellis has a simple message as he gears up for Super League: “Take the handcuffs off and let me go!”

Ellis has joined the Warriors from St George Illawarra on a two-year deal with the option of a third season, moving from the NRL, where he has also played for Penrith Panthers.

The 25-year-old started pre-season with Matt Peet’s team last week, days after arriving in England, and is keen to prove his value at his new club.

“I get through a lot of work,” Ellis told League Express.

“I pride myself on getting through work, as many tackles as I can and as many carries as I can.

“But I like playing free flowing, I’ll throw the ball around when I see it and offload here and there. Just take the handcuffs off and let me go!”

Ellis is humble enough to know he won’t be walking straight into the side, however, adding: “Early on I just want to start at the bottom and work my way up, and earn that jersey.

“I haven’t played a lot of NRL, 30-odd games, so I know my job is getting in the team and earning that spot. That’s my main goal, just to impress the coaches and players and hopefully lock down that starting front row.

“There’s a lot of competition, a lot of the younger boys are going to make it a lot harder. Then you’ve got guys like Brad Singleton, who is very experienced and a lot older.

“Patty Mago has come from South Sydney and he’s a quality footballer, so there’s plenty of challenges ahead; it won’t be easy.

“I’ve played against Patty a few times. He’s very skilful for a big man, very gifted, he’s a hard-nosed frontrower, and a that bit of skill.

“He’s a big body who moves well, he’s got good hands and he can throw the ball around and offload. I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Ellis’ impression of his new home has been overwhelmingly positive after the first week.

“I knew the club was very successful but once I turned up and saw the facilities and met all the coaching staff and players, it blew me away,” he said.

“I’m excited to get stuck into training and start playing.”

