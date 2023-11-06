Richie Myler responds to Leeds Rhinos exit

LEEDS RHINOS Richie Myler has spoken for the first time since his exit from the West Yorkshire club.

Myler has joined Betfred Championship side York Knights with immediate effect on a one-year deal.

Myler made 134 appearances for the Rhinos having moved to AMT Headingley in 2018 from Catalans Dragons. In his six seasons at the club, he scored 52 tries, six goals and two drop goals. He was a Challenge Cup winner at Wembley in 2020, winning the Lance Todd Trophy for his man-of-the-match performance that day and also played in the 2022 Betfred Super League Grand Final against St Helens at Old Trafford and the 2018 World Club Challenge in Melbourne.

The 33-year-old was in the final year of his contract with the Rhinos and has opted to join the Knights as they push for promotion to the top flight.

Myler commented on the move, saying: “It has been a honour and privilege to wear the blue and amber shirt for the last six years and to be leaving as a Challenge Cup and Lance Todd winner; which was the proudest moment of my career.

“To all Leeds Rhinos fans; for the support and love you have shown me through my time at the club, I can not fully put into words my gratitude. In the times I’ve needed you, you’ve always delivered. Playing for you has been my pleasure and I hope I have repaid that support in always giving you 100%.

“The time has felt right for me and my family to have a new challenge and I am delighted to be joining up with York Knights and to be part of their exciting future,” added Myler.

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Rohan Smith added: “On behalf of everyone at the Rhinos, I would like to thank Richie for his contribution to the club during his six years with us. I fully understand his decision to look for a new challenge with York and he leaves with our best wishes.”

Leeds Rhinos Chief Executive Gary Hetherington commented: “Richie has always given his best for the team throughout his six years at AMT Headingley and he has proven to be a good servant to the club and the team. He leaves with our thanks and we wish him all the best for the future.”

