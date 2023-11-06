Hull FC centre Connor Wynne finds new club

HULL FC centre Connor Wynne has found a new club following his release from the Super League side.

Wynne, who spent most of the 2023 season on loan at Bradford Bulls in the second tier, has now signed permanently for Featherstone Rovers.

The 22-year-old has fourteen Super League tries to his name and has had successful spells at Newcastle, York, and Bradford Championship clubs.

Having worked under Head Coach James Ford at York, the Hull native is excited about the prospect of joining Rovers: “Featherstone is a club I’m really pleased to be joining. I’ve worked with Fordy previously, and I can’t wait to get stuck in and play my part in what looks set to be a very exciting season.”

Head Coach James Ford said: “I’m delighted to bring Connor to Featherstone. I’ve worked with him before, and I’m confident he’ll kick on here, fulfil his potential and give our supporters something to cheer about. He’s an explosive competitor with some outstanding moments in Super League.”

