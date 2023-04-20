Rihanna and Elton John at Grand Final or Challenge Cup Final? – IMG opponents Keighley Cougars explain rugby league’s ‘wrong direction’

THROUGHOUT the process of IMG’s plan to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league and the six-week consultation period, there has been one professional club fighting the opposition’s corner.

That is of course Keighley Cougars who have fought the proposals, which were passed by an 88% majority at the home of the Huddersfield Giants yesterday, tooth and nail since the deliberation began last month.

The Cougars’ owners, Kaue Garcia and Ryan O’Neill, whose father was the main driver behind the ‘Cougarmania’ in the late 1990s, have repeatedly outlined why they feel the proposals do not work for rugby league going forward.

And, following yesterday’s vote, Garcia spoke to the media to explain that the sport needs to look down the route of celebrities to fill big finals events, with the American Superbowl highlighted.

“Why are we not getting an A-list celebrity to perform at the Grand Final or Challenge Cup Final? Look at America and how they do the Superbowl,” Garcia said.

“They had Rihanna, why are we not getting Elton John? Just by doing that, you’ll go to Wembley and fill the stadium.

“Perhaps with the attraction of celebrity coming, you’ll fill the remaining seats and would draw attention to the sport and everyone would be talking about it. The solution is to focus on marketing the sport.”

Garcia went further, citing the idea that IMG have not produced a clear marketing strategy.

“All throughout this you’ve not seen one word about marketing.

“Have IMG produced a clear path on how we will attract those out there, or will it just be a miracle?”

Keighley were one of a number of clubs to either vote against or abstain from the proposals, with Garcia and O’Neill being joined by the likes of Featherstone Rovers, Batley Bulldogs, Dewsbury Rams, Whitehaven, Hunslet, and Barrow Raiders.