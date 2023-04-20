Bradford Bulls release statement on IMG vote

BRADFORD BULLS are the latest rugby league club to release a statement on the IMG vote held at the home of Huddersfield Giants yesterday.

The plans to ‘re-imagine’ rugby league were passed with almost 90% majority, with the Bulls outlining that they too voted in support.

A club statement said:

“The Bulls gave in depth and comprehensive consideration to the IMG proposals to assess clubs more holistically in their development and performance.

“Whilst not perfect, the Board recognised that all clubs should be charged with improving standards across the board, including finance, facilities, marketing and player development, as well as the performance of first teams.

“Crucial in our evaluation was the reconfirmation of the aspiration to increase the size of Super League in future years, as more and more clubs achieve the standards and levels of excellence that the RFL and IMG are seeking.

“Knowing that every club in membership can work progressively towards admittance to the top league was a fundamental dimension.

“Grading will not suddenly transform the sport overnight, but it should provide encouragement to all clubs to make progress across the board.

“While the grading proposals have dominated the media over the past few months, the Bulls now look forward to the debate moving on to how the sport’s “Reimagining” considers league and season structure going forward.”