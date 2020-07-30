RLEF advertising for new General Manager

The RLEF (Rugby League European Federation), governing body for the sport in Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa, is advertising for a new General Manager.

At the heart of the role is the requirement to lead the executive function of the organisation, together with being responsible for implementing its vision statement and planning its strategic direction.

There is a strong need to be able to maintain effective relationships, including with the European Commission and other public sector agencies to access grant funding, together with proven leadership ability and excellence in communicating in a multi-cultural environment.

The job description also includes a focus on commercial activity including income generation – particularly through the promotion of major events such as the confederation Championships – alongside the need for clear and positive management of the employed and volunteer staff.

RLEF board member Graeme Thompson commented: “The position of general manager is a lynchpin in our organisation. Working strategically with the board, the preferred candidate will need to operate in close conjunction with the confederation managers and to provide continual support to our member nations. This is an exciting opportunity for someone wanting to undertake a pivotal executive role in the international development of our sport. We are very keen to hear from all who believe that they can build on the present position and take the RLEF on to the next stage.”

To see a full job description and for an informal discussion on the role, please contact Graeme Thompson (graeme.thompson@rlef.eu.com) or see rlef.eu.com. Applications in the form of a CV and covering letter of up to 1000 words are required to be sent to Graeme Thompson prior to 5pm UK time on 31 August 2020.