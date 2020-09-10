RLEF prepares for (virtual) congress

Despite travel restrictions due to the ongoing effects of the corona virus, over twenty-five nations from three continents will meet virtually this weekend for the latest, annual Rugby League European Federation congress and council meeting.

Chair Maurice Watkins, CBE commented: “This get together is one of the highlights of the year when we can all catch up, compare notes, share experiences and best practice. Naturally in the present climate we can’t meet face-to-face but this is the next best option, and I commend all the delegates for making it happen.

“We are all looking forward to the usual series of robust debates, and we welcome the spread of proposals and discussion topics. The agenda is wide-ranging and I expect the conversations to be both frank and meaningful.

“The fact that there is so much to talk about is again a credit to the progress being made across the confederations, and the willingness of the delegates to come to the table to seek the best solutions for the sport as a whole. The R.L.E.F. Board welcomes the opportunity for such constructive communication.”

Among the congress workshops scheduled are: governance and articles of association, player registrations, raising profile through social media, Americas group session, Middle East Africa group session, and the Covid-19 impact and medical protocols.

The workshops will be followed by the A.G.M. which will include announcing the results of the member-elected, Director appointments, the installation of an independent Director, and discussion on various submitted resolutions.