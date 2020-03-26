RLWC 2021 ticket sales & schedules revealed

Rugby League World Cup 2021 organisers have revealed an updated schedule for the key moments of the calendar.

Organisers have outlined plans to push back details for ticket sales and dates of all the games as a result of the Coronavirus outbreak, which could yet have an impact on the tournament.

On June 10th, 500 days before the tournament opener between England and Samoa, the team bases for all 21 nations will be involved.

Between then and September, the scheduled dates and venues for all three tournaments will be revealed, plus an announcement on ticket tiers and prices.

In September, RLWC say tickets will go on pre-sale to supports and corporate partners.

On 23 October 2020, a year before the World Cup opener, tickets will be made available on a public ballot for the first time, with fans able to request tickets for as many games as they wish until November 27th, with results revealed on December. Remaining tickets will go on general sale in early 2021.

Meanwhile, the tournament has decided to provide 20,021 free tickets to keyowrkers in the UK as a thanks for their efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jon Dutton, Chief Executive of RLWC2021, said: “Other sports, clubs, leagues and events have been acutely impacted by COVID-19 and our planning needs to be aligned and proportionate with the global crisis and respectful of more immediate needs. We have done various aspects of scenario planning and we believe the current plan is the most suitable at this point, however we know we are required to be flexible and adapt as and when appropriate.

“The team has made the unanimous decision to provide 20,021 free tickets to keyworkers in the UK as our way of saying thank you. The work, effort, dedication and sheer determination needs to be recognised and hopefully we can provide these local heroes and their families with something to look forward to next year.”