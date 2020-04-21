Rob Burrow calls on support for MND petition

   April 21, 2020

Rob Burrow is supporting a petition to explore a new treatment for MND.

The Leeds Rhinos great, who revealed he was suffering from the illness late last year, is trying to raise up to 100,000 signatures in order to raise awareness of a new treatment called NurOwn.

It is currently in its third phase of a trial period, with the previous phase showing signs of efficacy.

You can sign the petition here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/301033