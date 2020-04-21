Rob Burrow calls on support for MND petition

Rob Burrow is supporting a petition to explore a new treatment for MND.

The Leeds Rhinos great, who revealed he was suffering from the illness late last year, is trying to raise up to 100,000 signatures in order to raise awareness of a new treatment called NurOwn.

It is currently in its third phase of a trial period, with the previous phase showing signs of efficacy.

Please take 1 minute of your time to sign this petition. The aim is 10,000 but the goal is 100,000. NuRown is a treatment for MND which is said slow down the progression on a big scale, thank you RThttps://t.co/NCkixpPt3g — Rob Burrow (@Rob7Burrow) April 20, 2020

You can sign the petition here: https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/301033