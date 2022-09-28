Rob Burrow to feature in new BBC documentary

Rugby league legend Rob Burrow MBE will feature in a new documentary on the BBC next month.

Leeds Rhinos and England great Burrow has been a source of huge inspiration since his diagnosis with motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019, becoming an ambassador for those impacted by the disease.

He featured in the documentary Rob Burrow: My Year With MND in 2020, and the same team behind that will produce the follow-up programme Rob Burrow: Living With MND.

The documentary will show wife Lindsay and their children Macy, Maya and Jackson, parents Geoff and Irene, the NHS staff treating him, and former teammate-turned-fundraiser Kevin Sinfield.

It will be broadcast on BBC Two at 7pm on Tuesday, October 18.

“This film shares the brutal reality of living with motor neurone disease, not just for Rob, but the impact it has on his whole family and friends,” said BBC Breakfast presenter Sally Nugent, who has become friends with Burrow and his family.

“The documentary is an unflinching look at life through Rob’s eyes. We see him fight daily for small victories that we might take for granted. Every breath is a battle. Every moment with his family is a win for them all.

“But he is as funny today as he was the first day I met him, when he was just one of the greatest Rugby League players of all time. He is still that, and so much more.”