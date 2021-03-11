Robins to invest in temporary stand

Hull Kingston Rovers are set to invest a significant sum into a new temporary South Stand, to allow as many 2021 members to attend games as possible within the latest Government Guidance.

The investment into the 3,000 all seater South Stand, which will be hired for 2 months, will ensure the majority of supporters who renewed their membership by the first priority window can enjoy the games together.

The additional capacity will allow the club to accommodate fans in all four sides of the stadium and provide better facilities for those who cannot watch from their preferred spot.

Chief Executive Paul Lakin explains the rationale behind the decision: “Our 2021 membership strap line has been Onwards. Together. Forever. so it’s important to us that we return to live games as one, and accommodate as many of our loyal members as possible when fans return. So many supporters have made so many sacrifices to keep their memberships running during difficult times, so we are keen to make the investment into the temporary area to get as many of them back into games as soon as possible.

Without the stand, our capacity would be sub 3,000, and we would have the impossible task of trying to find a fair way of picking who can attend. Hull KR is built on being one big inclusive family, so we don’t want to leave anyone out.

Financially this is a big commitment for us, but our thinking has always been with supporters at the forefront of our mind, particularly our loyal members. We are determined to grow this great club but our concentration in the last year has been initially survival, and now we are focussing on stability. By investing in the stand, we can enjoy the club together as one from as early as possible, however, to do so we will not also be able to offer refunds for games missed when the season first kicks off, quite simply we can’t afford to do both.

As each day passes, we get one day closer to welcoming you home, and we simply cannot wait to share the sport we all love with you again!”

The temporary stand will also remain in place for our home games against St Helens and Hull FC in July.

Hull KR supporters are reminded that all 2020 members who renewed by December 31st are automatically in priority group 1 and will be given the first chance to attend games. Members will need to provide supporter ‘bubble’ details with further information on that coming soon.

The stand is subject to a successful planning application and Safety Advisory Group approval. The club has placed on record its thanks to Hull City Council, and the Safety Advisory Group for their initial support of the temporary South area.