Robinson not concentrating on permanent coaching hopes

Luke Robinson says his focus remains on notching wins on the board as he states his case for the permanent head coaching role at Huddersfield.

The Giants are three from three under the interim head coach and face Challenge Cup Finalists Salford on Thursday.

Victory would do his hopes of retaining the role full-time no harm while also boosting the Giants’ top-four hopes.

But victory remains the priority for Robinson, who said he has not spoken with the club about the long-term vacancy.

“Not just as yet. It’s a question I have been getting asked a fair bit but the only thing I can do is make sure the team is prepared and ready to play. The more they can do that and buy into things I’m asking of them the more it helps my cause.

“The game is about winning, you want to win and from my perspective as a coach, it’s not only about the win it’s the performance, building and going in the right direction but when you’re winning it does make things easier and doesn’t do my cause any harm.”