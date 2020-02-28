Rochdale complete Ridyard coup

Rochdale Hornets have completed the loan signing of Leigh duo Martyn Ridyard and Brad Holroyd.

33-year-old Ridyard arrives as a major coup for the Hornets as they look for a return to the Championship following relegation last year.

“It’s no secret that Matt Calland has been keen to bring in an experienced half-back and we have been scouring the market for some time,” said Rochdale chairman Andy Mazey.

“I’m therefore delighted to secure Martyn’s services, a player who was right at the top of Matt’s wish list.

“The last high profile half-back with a phenomenal point scoring record form Leigh I remember representing Hornets with distinction was none other than the great John Woods. I believe this move demonstrates our ambition to build on the positive vibes around the club and town at the moment and should hopefully help get some bums on seats and excite our fans.

“Martyn has consistently been the best half-back in the Championship for the past ten years, so it’s a huge boost to have him with us as we prepare to launch our League 1 campaign.”

Meanwhile, youngster Holroyd will provide added depth in the backline due to his ability to play at both wing and fullback. He signed for the Centurions from Leigh East in the off-season.

Calland said: “We have been looking for a quality half-back for some time now and to get Martyn Ridyard is a real coup for the club.

“I am also delighted to bring in young prospect Brad Holroyd.

“Massive credit must go to Andy Mazey for sorting this deal out.”