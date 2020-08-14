Rochdale Hornets return for Baker

Zac Baker will return to Rochdale next season.

The forward, who played for the club last year after impressing at local amateur club Rochdale Mayfield, will return from a spell in Australia where he played for the Mullumbimby Giants.

He scored twice in 13 appearances last season and he said: “I can’t wait to get back and get stuck in for the 2021 League 1 season.

“With what’s looking to be an exciting year ahead, getting the club back to the Championship where they belong is the ultimate goal.

“The coaching staff and board members are doing a fantastic job recruiting a strong squad and I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

Head coach Matt Calland added: “Zac has enormous potential. He is another player from the great Rochdale Mayfield club and has played for Bradford Bulls academy as a youngster.

“He is currently over in Australia playing for the same team Matty Ashton played for and has agreed to play for us on his return. I am expecting a big 2021 from Zac.”

Chairman, Andy Mazey, added: “Another local talent who has followed in the footsteps of his mate Matty Ashton this year over in Australia.

“Rochdale lads in Rochdale shirts is something our supporters are energised by and it’s something we strongly believe in; therefore, I’m delighted we fended off competition to ensure Zac is returning to the UK to play for Hornets and not a rival club.”