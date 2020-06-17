Rochdale Hornets takeover completed

The takeover of Rochdale Hornets has been completed.

Companies House have ratified the conversion, leaving the new consortium, headed by chairman Andy Mazey, in charge.

The Hornets are in League 1 after relegation last year but have ambitions to grow following the takeover.

Mazey said: “We are absolutely delighted to finally announce that the company conversation and take-over of Rochdale Hornets has been completed.

“On behalf of the board, I would like to place on record a huge thank you to the members who voted unanimously for this exciting new direction of travel for the club. Our thanks must also go to outgoing Chairman Alex Orange and the former board, all who have been extremely supportive and involved in the transitional period.

“There is much work ahead of us and of course with the current situation surrounding Covid-19 we have had to work around this, however we remain excited and incredibly focused on forward planning to ensure progression on and off the field and with this in mind we look forward to rolling out more positive news stores in the weeks and months ahead.

“I’m a great believer that if you do things the right way, they’ll come good. There’s unity and a strong sense of community spirit here in Rochdale and the way we have been welcomed to the club by all has been extremely encouraging. With everyone on the same page and rowing together combined with the magnificent support of our loyal sponsors and partners, we are creating an ambitious and progressive club that the supporters and people of Rochdale can rightly be proud of. Now is not the time for anyone to stand down, on the contrary it’s time to stand up and stand tall as this journey is only just beginning.”