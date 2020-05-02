Rochdale Supporters Club relaunch “The Hornet”

Rochdale Hornets supporters are pleased to be able to relaunch of their early post World War II newsletter/magazine, `The Hornet’.

Having struggled in restarting Rugby League in the difficult post-war era, the Supporters Club published the magazine; it’s intended purpose being to inform and galvanise supporters, and “secure a harmonious spirit among every individual and organisation working for the welfare of Rochdale Hornets.”

`The Hornet’ ran for 10 years, a hugely successful period for the club with book-ended by appearances in two Challenge Cup semi-finals. We believe our more modern, relaunched version, will certainly help us reach our community more frequently with the latest news, updates and opportunities.