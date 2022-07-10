Lee Radford makes Ryan Hampshire vow after Castleford Tigers star’s latest blow

Coach Lee Radford says Castleford Tigers will “do right” by Ryan Hampshire after the fullback suffered a potentially season-ending knee injury.

Scans have shown the 27-year-old, who can also play halfback, damaged an anterior cruciate ligament during the 17-16 golden-point home win over Catalans Dragons.

Two Castleford players have suffered such an injury this year, with halfback Jake Trueman, whose anticipated move to Hull FC (on a three-year deal) has been confirmed, sustaining his during the 26-18 home win over Huddersfield.

Hampshire is out of contract this autumn after signing a one-year deal in March following his departure from neighbours Wakefield Trinity at the end of last season.

His Tigers debut was delayed after he suffered a broken hand during a Reserves run-out, keeping him out until May.

After finally making his first-team bow, the former Wigan Warriors and Leigh Centurions player, known as Rocky, played five times, scoring two tries, when injury problems struck again.

“It is really unfortunate. He’s been good for us but unfortunately it is part of the sport we play,” said Radford.

“We’ll do right by him and he will be in good hands in his recovery with our club.”

While born in Wakefield, Normanton Knights junior product Hampshire came through the Wigan development system, touring Australia with the England Academy side in 2012, and made his first-team debut for the Warriors aged 18 the following year.

He played 30 times for Wigan, and spent 2016 on a season-long loan at Castleford, scoring eight tries in 22 appearances, before joining Leigh in 2017. then Wakefield in 2018.

He was chased by several Championship clubs after his departure from Trinity was confirmed, but made it clear he would only consider Super League offers, with his waiting game ended when Castleford made their move amid a rash of early-season injuries.

“I never got to the point where I was desperate, but I was happy when something came up,” he said at the time.

Hampshire has made 159 career appearances, scoring 50 tries.

