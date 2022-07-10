Brett Hodgson sets Hull FC target with play-offs back in sight

Frustrated coach Brett Hodgson is trying to find a solution to Hull FC’s travel sickness as he aims to get his side’s faltering season back on track to tie down a play-off place.

The Black and Whites, who have confirmed their anticipated signing of Castleford Tigers halfback Jake Trueman on a three-year deal starting next season, finished two spots outside the six last year.

After their Magic Weekend derby win against Hull KR, Hodgson is looking towards a round-19 trip to Wigan for the first of four successive Friday-night fixtures.

Following the visit of former coach Lee Radford and his current charges Castleford on July 22 (Trueman won’t play because he has sustained a damaged interior cruciate ligament), Hull head to France to face Toulouse Olympique, then Huddersfield Giants.

But the focus is currently on Wigan, who were beaten 31-22 at the MKM in round 13 in May.

That was one of six wins in eight home games for Hull, who suffered an unwelcome blip when they went down 62-16 to visitors Leeds at the start of this month.

But in nine away matches, there have been seven defeats, including a 19-18 loss at Wigan in round seven in March, when Harry Smith’s field-goal settled matters.

“Our supporters are excellent and we love playing at home,” said Hodgson.

“Establishing a good home record is something we have spoken about. But we also have to flip our away form.

“It’s not good enough to lose most games away from home. We have to make sure we’re better and we’ve looked at how we can do that.”

Hull will be without prop Kane Evans and backrows Ligi Sao and Jordan Johnstone against Wigan.

All three picked up two-match bans from the Leeds clash.

Hodgson, already hampered by injury problems, last week signed a trio of loanees – Leeds Rhinos fullback Jack Walker, St Helens outside back Josh Simm and Warrington Wolves forward Ellis Longstaff.

