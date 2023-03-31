Rohan Smith addresses Harry Newman emotion following sinbinning in Leeds’ win over Catalans

LEEDS RHINOS have one of the brightest young talents in the game in the shape of centre Harry Newman.

Having suffered from devastating injuries in recent seasons, Newman looks to be back to full fitness after playing the majority of Leeds’ win over Catalans Dragons last week.

However, during that game, the 23-year-old was sinbinned by referee Liam Moore for dissent and Leeds head coach Rohan Smith believes that Newman needs to start managing his emotions better – although the former Norths Devils boss does not want him to lose his competitive edge.

“My own stance on it he needs to manage his emotions as I stated after the game,” Smith said.

“However, there is a very fine line between fierce competitors and overstepping the mark as they are right on the borderline in different areas and aspects.

“The best players in lots of sports run the tightrope of pushing the boundaries on certain things. He needs to work on some areas but we don’t want him to lose his competitive nature.”

Newman was consequently charged with a Grade A Disputes Decision which yielded a £250 fine, though no ban was given which means he is free to play in tonight’s clash away at Hull KR at Craven Park.