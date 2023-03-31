Salford Red Devils down to just 19 available players for Huddersfield Giants clash with just three props and no hookers available

BEFORE the 2023 Super League season started, looking at the Salford Red Devils squad and you could see that it was quite thin on the ground.

The size of the squad didn’t matter too much in 2022 as Paul Rowley’s side managed to escape without too many injuries.

However, the same cannot be said of 2023 with the Red Devils squad being cut to ribbons with the likes of Oliver Partington, Tim Lafai, Amir Bourouh, Andy Ackers and Andrew Dixon just some of those on the sideline.

As such, Rowley has only been able to name a 19-man squad for Salford’s home clash against the Huddersfield Giants this weekend at the AJ Bell Stadium.

What is noticeable in that squad is the lack of props and hookers, with the only props on hand for Rowley being King Vuniyayawa, Jack Ormondroyd and Tyler Dupree.

Both Ackers and Bourouh are absent, too, meaning Chris Atkin is likely to deputise at hooker again.

Here is the Salford 19-man squad:

1 Ryan Brierley

2 Ken Sio

3 Kallum Watkins

5 Joe Burgess

6 Brodie Croft

7 Marc Sneyd

8 Jack Ormondroyd

10 King Vuniyayawa

11 Andrew Dixon

12 Sam Stone

14 Chris Atkin

15 Danny Addy

16 Tyler Dupree

17 Shane Wright

20 Ellis Longstaff

22 Rhys Williams

24 Matt Costello

25 Ben Hellewell

28 Deon Cross