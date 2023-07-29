Rohan Smith reflects on ‘costly’ Leeds Rhinos defeat at St Helens

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith rued some defensive lapses after his side fell to a “costly” Super League defeat at St Helens.

Smith’s side led at the Totally Wicked Stadium with 15 minutes to go but Jack Welsby scored a spectacular second try of the game to secure a 22-18 win for Saints.

“It was super competitive. There was a lot of effort from both teams,” reflected the Rhinos chief.

“The defence of both teams was very good, although there were a couple of reads we would like back.

“The game didn’t have any real rhythm. It could have gone either way, but I don’t think that was a high standard of game.

“(Welsby’s winning try) was a defensive misread. He finished it off nicely once he got into space, but that was one of those system breakdowns. We didnt have many of them tonight, but a couple of them hurt us.”

Such a game of fine margins might be one that Leeds look back on with regret at the end of the season, should they fail to make the play-offs.

A second consecutive close defeat, after their golden-point loss to Hull KR, leaves them in eighth place in the Super League table and four points off the top six with seven matches remaining, starting with the visit of high-flying Leigh Leopards to Headingley next Sunday.

“We had opportunities there and position on the field to create some more points,” added Smith.

“It was one of those where the bounce of the ball went the other way a little bit. You can get a bit of luck on those or they go the other way.

“It’s hard to say who was the better team tonight. It was a closely-fought game that could have gone either way, but the two points are costly for sure.”

